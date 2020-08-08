2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Trump Holds A MAGA Rally 'Press Conference' From His Exclusive Golf Club

Donald Trump filled the room with dues paying members at a press conference, which was really a MAGA rally.
By Red Painter
4 hours ago by Heather
Donald Trump held a MAGA rally at his Bedminster Golf Club on Friday night and called it a "press conference." In addition to the press, he filled the back half of the room with dues paying members, 99% white, majority men, clothed in expensive polo shirts and khaki shorts. A few kids were pushed out front of their parents, like tiny little props. For the first 15 minutes, no one had masks on, until a staffer walked out with a TRAY filled with masks. Oh, and there was zero social distancing, even after masks were handed out. I guess COVID doesn't come to golf clubs.

Rep. Eric Swalwell joined Joy Ann Reid on her AMAZING new show, The Reid Out, to discuss this insanity and, as always, he did not hold back. Swalwell said:

Joy, the President should be at the White House. Not only are we in the midst of a pandemic, but we have an economy that continues to slow, a deal that needs to be struck...this is the author of The Art of the Deal...he needs to be addressing this from the White House, not with his country club friends. That is inappropriate and it shows the unseriousness that he brings to all of these matters.

Then Reid and Swalwell discussed the new intelligence confirming (duh) that Russia "prefers" Trump to win again and are actively working to make that happen. In the background, they were showing a running feed of the country club members crowding the back of the room, unmasked and closely talking to one another. Then Joy breaks in:

I just want to let the audiance know. As you are listening to Congressman Swalwell, what you are seeing on the other side of the screen there, are the members. And I would love to for Jonathan Lemire or one of the other reporters to turn around and ask them how much it cost, how much they paid the Trump Golf Club...

Twitter....

Look at all this social distancing and masking going on

Oh

MAGA is in denial, but FOX *DID* cut away from his press conference to talk about Kanye and abortion.

Hopefully not one of those untested golf club members was an asymptomatic super spreader or that "press conference" could turn into a super spreader event. Whoops.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

