Trump Holds A MAGA Rally 'Press Conference' From His Exclusive Golf Club

Donald Trump held a MAGA rally at his Bedminster Golf Club on Friday night and called it a "press conference." In addition to the press, he filled the back half of the room with dues paying members, 99% white, majority men, clothed in expensive polo shirts and khaki shorts. A few kids were pushed out front of their parents, like tiny little props. For the first 15 minutes, no one had masks on, until a staffer walked out with a TRAY filled with masks. Oh, and there was zero social distancing, even after masks were handed out. I guess COVID doesn't come to golf clubs.

Rep. Eric Swalwell joined Joy Ann Reid on her AMAZING new show, The Reid Out, to discuss this insanity and, as always, he did not hold back. Swalwell said:

Joy, the President should be at the White House. Not only are we in the midst of a pandemic, but we have an economy that continues to slow, a deal that needs to be struck...this is the author of The Art of the Deal...he needs to be addressing this from the White House, not with his country club friends. That is inappropriate and it shows the unseriousness that he brings to all of these matters.

Then Reid and Swalwell discussed the new intelligence confirming (duh) that Russia "prefers" Trump to win again and are actively working to make that happen. In the background, they were showing a running feed of the country club members crowding the back of the room, unmasked and closely talking to one another. Then Joy breaks in:

I just want to let the audiance know. As you are listening to Congressman Swalwell, what you are seeing on the other side of the screen there, are the members. And I would love to for Jonathan Lemire or one of the other reporters to turn around and ask them how much it cost, how much they paid the Trump Golf Club...

Twitter....

Look at all this social distancing and masking going on

BREAKING: President Trump is holding a campaign rally at his Bedminster country club with no social distancing. He’s calling it a “Press Conference,” and Tax Payers are paying him for it. Corruption and deceit at its finest! pic.twitter.com/UwvBWLAcHM — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 7, 2020

Oh

White House press pool, upon arriving at Bedminster for the president’s news conference, had our temperatures checked but have not had COVID-19 tests.



And it appears that several dozen country club members just came downstairs to watch Trump — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 7, 2020

.@joyannreid: "Did you just say members of (Trump's) country club ... are assembling to play the audience so he can have a cheering audience for this press conference?"@JonLemire: "Joy, that is what it appears."#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/JxRxuQt9RA — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 7, 2020

JUST IN: Guests at Trump club join audience for president's press conference, appear to ignore social distancing https://t.co/Sv6sEwsmK6 pic.twitter.com/wYklYtsV4N — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

Trump is so desperate for a rally that he is going to have a press conference in front of his golf buddies during the wine and cheese hour at his country club. I am not making this up. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 7, 2020

We’ve reached the portion of the press conference where the President’s golf club groupies are booing reporters and cheering the President calling the news fake pic.twitter.com/EA06QAzjEe — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 8, 2020

Trump turned his Bedminster news conference into a rally, bashing the press and drawing applause from his golf club members. Those members were booing the press towards the end of the news conference. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 8, 2020

Country club members booed because a reporter asked Pres Trump why they were not wearing masks as they watched Trump's press conference.



Trump said the club members were engaged in a "peaceful protest." Crowd cheered.



Note: More than 160K Americans have died from COVID. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 8, 2020

MAGA is in denial, but FOX *DID* cut away from his press conference to talk about Kanye and abortion.

When even Fox News cuts away from your Bedminster "press conference," you're no longer a President, you're just that drunk old guy spewing lies from the end of the bar.



He is a total embarrassment. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 8, 2020

Hopefully not one of those untested golf club members was an asymptomatic super spreader or that "press conference" could turn into a super spreader event. Whoops.