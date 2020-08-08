Trump Holds A MAGA Rally 'Press Conference' From His Exclusive Golf Club

Donald Trump held a MAGA rally at his Bedminster Golf Club on Friday night and called it a "press conference." In addition to the press, he filled the back half of the room with dues paying members, 99% white, majority men, clothed in expensive polo shirts and khaki shorts. A few kids were pushed out front of their parents, like tiny little props. For the first 15 minutes, no one had masks on, until a staffer walked out with a TRAY filled with masks. Oh, and there was zero social distancing, even after masks were handed out. I guess COVID doesn't come to golf clubs.
Rep. Eric Swalwell joined Joy Ann Reid on her AMAZING new show, The Reid Out, to discuss this insanity and, as always, he did not hold back. Swalwell said:
Then Reid and Swalwell discussed the new intelligence confirming (duh) that Russia "prefers" Trump to win again and are actively working to make that happen. In the background, they were showing a running feed of the country club members crowding the back of the room, unmasked and closely talking to one another. Then Joy breaks in:
Twitter....
Look at all this social distancing and masking going on
Oh
MAGA is in denial, but FOX *DID* cut away from his press conference to talk about Kanye and abortion.
Hopefully not one of those untested golf club members was an asymptomatic super spreader or that "press conference" could turn into a super spreader event. Whoops.