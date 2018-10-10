Kimmel Goes After Hannity On Kanye West Hypocrisy

During Tuesday's monologue, Jimmy Kimmel noted that Donald Trump plans a White House lunch with Kanye West.

JIMMY KIMMEL: On Thursday, the doors of the White House will open to welcome none other than Kanye West. President of the United States is having lunch with Kanye. Now there’s a Devil’s Triangle for ya. Am I only one who would buy that lunch on pay-per-view? [They're going to discuss] prison reform, gang violence and how good it feels to unload like a maniac on Twitter.

Kimmel then took aim at Sean Hannity, showing clips from Hannity 2011 and Hannity of today.

Hannity when Obama invited Common to the White House: “This is not a good message for our kids!”

Hannity when Trump hosts Kanye: "Kanye West takes a stand for freedom of thought and freedom of expression, we should all support this."

Kimmel neglected to note that Hannity makes a reported two million dollars a MONTH to be this big a hypocrite.