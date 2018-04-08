Hannity Goes Bonkers Over Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I’ll Roll Tape’ On Him ‘Every Night For The Rest Of My Career’

Snowflake Sean Hannity spent the first half of his show having a meltdown over Jimmy Kimmel Friday night. Hannity insisted it was on behalf of Melania Trump. But I think it’s a safe bet it had more to do with Kimmel’s hilarious mockery the night before.

The feud began after Kimmel mocked Melania Trump, her sham marriage and her incoherent English Monday night. Hannity attacked Kimmel Wednesday night and called him an assclown. The next night, Kimmel comedically shredded Hannity who hit back with a series of tweets tagging Kimmel’s show's corporate parent and calling him “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” As if that was supposed to make Melania feel better.

Friday night, we got more than 20 minutes of the same, only more bizarre and angrier. Some excerpts of the rant – which was the top story on the show - below.

HANNITY: So, tonight, right here on the show, we’re laying down the gauntlet. We’re going to fight fire with fire. We will show you video proof of Kimmel’s creepy, perverted, misogynistic and even racist past. And that is tonight’s breaking news opening monologue.

That’s right. On the night after the stock market tanked nearly 600 points over fears of a trade war, Trump sent thousands of National Guard troops to the border, more corruption was revealed about embattled EPA head Scott Pruitt and the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Putin cronies, Hannity thought “laying down the gauntlet” against Kimmel was the most important “breaking news” of the day.

Hannity hated to do it, he wants you to know, but the suffering, oppressed conservative victim just had to rise up!

HANNITY: Let me say this at the start of the show tonight. I am going after Jimmy Kimmel. Tonight, we’re going to pound him with his own words. And I’m going to tell you something. This is not something I prefer to do on the show. I don’t take joy in this, but I have just had it with the utter hypocrisy. The unrelenting attacks against not only a sitting president but his wife and his daughter and his 11-year-old son, the first lady of the United States, really? This never ends. It needs to end.

↓ Story continues below ↓ This is not about politics. This isn’t Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal. It’s way bigger than Sean Hannity or Jimmy Kimmel. What we have is Jimmy Kimmel attacking an innocent woman in this case, Melania Trump, for reading a book to children. This has to end. So, tonight, we’re throwing down the gauntlet on this show, because I’m not going to sit here and look at smears against innocent people who are just trying to serve their country and teach children and make the world a better place. And to be clear, I’m not in the business of silencing Kimmel. I don’t want Jimmy Kimmel boycotted. I don’t like his show, but if you want to watch it, go watch it and, Jimmy, if you half the man you pretend to be, all you really have to do is apologize to the first lady.

As I previously noted, this phony-baloney sanctimony comes from a birtherism-loving guy who never tired of smearing Michelle Obama as an angry black woman.

Then Hannity really became unhinged:

HANNITY: Jimmy Kimmel, you’re really creepy and perverted. […] We didn’t need a team of a hundred staffers and writers like Jimmy has to scour the Internet for us. Well, Kimmel actually makes it too easy. All you have to do is a quick Google search and you find all kinds of videos that I’m sure a lot of people will think Jimmy Kimmel is kind of creepy and perverted. Now, before we show them to you, now, we get that Jimmy Kimmel was trying to be a comedian. He’s in last place in late-night. But for him to sit there night after night after night, lecture America about what is right, what is wrong about America, having done the things that he’s done—yes, that’s the height of hypocrisy. And as we’ll show you, Kimmel is a pretty sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo which is why I now call him Harvey Weinstein Jr.

Hannity showed old clips of Kimmel acting lewd and making sex jokes such as playing “Guess what’s in my pants” from his “Man Show” days. Somehow, that was supposed to prove that Kimmel is an even bigger creep to women than his Melania joke. Hannity also called out Kimmel for mocking NBA superstar Karl Malone while in blackface.

From there, Hannity zigzagged to Hollywood hypocrites, Roman Polanski and the Oscars.

HANNITY: So, Jimmy, I guess you’re in good company. Just like the rest of your buddies out there in liberal Hollywood, you’re just obnoxious, sanctimonious and you bully the first lady of the United States, or like I like to say, you’re just an assclown. Game on, Jimmy. Keep going.

But wait, there’s more. Hannity was then joined by Jeanine Pirro and “media reporter” Joe Concha. Nobody “remembered” how Hannity lionized sexual harasser Roger Ailes after his death, without even a mention of the women he victimized. Nor, of course, Hannity’s lack of concern about the Hollywood Access tape in which Trump boasted about grabbing women “by the p***y.” Not to mention the numerous women who have come forward and accused Trump of sexual abuse since.

And while Hannity attacked Kimmel for accusing him of defending Roy Moore, Kimmel was right.

Pirro complained about the “shocking” “hatred that is coming from the left” which is “not to be tolerated.” This, from the woman who called former FBI Director James Comey “a political whore,” who accused President Barack Obama of “stok[ing] the flames of racial hatred” and “tak[ing] sides – based not on facts but on color … and a one-size-fits-all resentment.” She also helped promote Trump’s bogus birtherism.

Hannity continued whining about Kimmel – and attacked Michelle Obama again - in the next segment. That segment is posted online at FoxNews.com. Interestingly, although Hannity’s monologue is usually posted online there, the Kimmel “breaking news” was not.

Meanwhile, the Twitter war between Kimmel and Hannity raged on.

“I’ll just stay on this and I’ll roll tape of Jimmy Kimmel every night for the rest of my career,” Hannity vowed to Pirro and Concha.

Oh, please do!

Watch Hannity lose it over Kimmel above, from the April 6, 2018 Hannity show.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)

Crossposted at News Hounds.

