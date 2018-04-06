Hannity Goes After Jimmy Kimmel; Kimmel Crushes Him

By Susie Madrak

Jimmy Kimmel said he woke up Thursday morning to discover that Hannity was attacking him for a joke he made about Melania Trump’s accent.

“This is brutal. Liberal Jimmy Kimmel making fun of the First Lady of the United States and her involvement in the White House Easter Egg Roll, even her accent. Jimmy, you’re a despicable disgrace,” Hannity said. “That’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?” He also called Kimmel an "ass clown."

Kimmel went on to slice and dice Hannity, ending with "get a haircut, ya hippie!"


