Jonathan Swan Incredulous At Dershowitz Massage Story: 'What's Going ON?'

Axios' Jonathan Swan was part of Bret Baier's All-Star Panel on Fox News Tuesday to discuss Jeffrey Epstein and the whole weird, sick story of his penchant for teenage girls, when he dropped a strange and silly tidbit about Alan Dershowitz.

"I interviewed Alan Dershowitz about this was representing Jeffrey Epstein and says he's still advising him," Swan told the panel. "Alan Dershowitz told me he got a massage at Epstein's house but he clarified -- and this is a direct quote -- "from an old, old Russian." He said he saw no one underage."

"What's going on?!" he exclaimed. "What are we talking about here?"

Dershowitz' story reminds me of any kid who has gotten into trouble and comes up with a ridiculous cover story for it. Yes I ate the chocolate chip cookies but only because my IMAGINARY FRIEND made me do it.

Come on,. Does Alan Dershowitz really expect us to believe, based upon the evidence in the record, that an "old, old" wizened, ancient Russian masseuse gave him a massage while all the teenagers were otherwise occupied?

Swan's reaction was perfect. What ARE we talking about here?