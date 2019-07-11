Fox Host Demands Epstein Story Be All About Bill Clinton

Trump's Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a lengthy press conference on Wednesday to try to save his job.

The presser did little to diffuse the calls for his resignation. He made only poor excuses for his incredibly lax plea deal with pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For many Americans, Acosta's unemotional, monotone, and slow-paced explanations were far from adequate.

That is unless you are an expert Trump fluffer.

On Fox News' The Five, co-host Jesse Watters was not only satisfied with the press conference, but he was outraged that Alex Acosta was even the focus of the controversy and instead demanded investigations into... guess who?

Dana Perino opened up the segment and tossed it to Bill O'Reilly's former toadie.

"I think he did fine, " Watters said.

Jesse claimed that he learned new information about the case and that if it wasn't for Alex Acosta, Jeffrey Epstein would've been acquitted and walked away a free man. The Fox news cohost echoed much of Acosta's excuses and made believe that the year 2008 was more like 1947.

Whenever Donald Trump is linked to some sort of sexual assault, or sex abuser his minions drudge up somebody else to blame (whataboutism) and that usually is a man named Bill.

Watters said, "The point is why are we talking about Acosta? This is a person, Epstein, who is a serial pedophile. We should be talking about him. We should be talking about his victims and why is there no interest in Bill Clinton, an ex-president who flew all around the world with a known pedophile without secret service..."

America is talking about Alex Acosta because he approved the 2008 plea deal and are outraged by it. And America is talking about Epstein because of new indictments handed down by the SDNY.

And maybe it just slipped Watters' mind (I have a bridge to sell you) but it was Donald Trump that bragged about Epstein's love of young girls and hosted parties with the pedo billionaire.