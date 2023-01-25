Jesse Watters Demands Black History Only Be Taught Up To 1950s

Only good little conservative white boys are allowed to approve what Black history is all about.
By John AmatoJanuary 25, 2023

On Tuesday's The Five, Jesse Watters, Fox News' former Bill O'Reilly flunky made believe he is a historian when it comes to the AP African-American studies course that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected.

"It's a very good course. Three-quarters of it is very rigorous and very good and this is very high-level stuff." Watters said. As if he's an expert on the topic.

"And then you get to about 1960 in here and it's all activism. It's all ideology. It's no history. A good chunk is really good stuff, and then it goes into white supremacy, patriarchy, abolish the prisons, overthrow capitalism, queer theory, intersectionality. And you're like, "Woah, we were going pretty good here!" And then boom, it hits you with all that stuff," he whined.

Discussing how white supremacy has affected Blacks is abhorrent ideology? The Civil Rights movement isn't history?

Florida and Fox News discarded the course over a few subtopics. Forbes reports that there are 102 smaller subtopics and Florida objected to six of them. That's not 25% of the course, Jesse.

Did Watters take this course? Of course not. He claims he read the syllabus.

In other words, the civil rights movement and any word or phrase white nationalist Republicans find uncomfortable can't to be taught in high school, unless approved by a white conservative male.

Gotcha!

