Watch: MAGA Crowd Goes Wild As Speaker Trashes Trump For Epstein 'Cover Up'

A pro-MAGA crowd cheered over the weekend as a libertarian comedian trashed President Donald Trump for allegedly covering up for Jeffrey Epstein.

During Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit conference on Sunday, founder Charlie Kirk hosted a debate on Israel between comedian Dave Smith and columnist Josh Hammer.

"Every single time, I come up here to debate issues, and they come up here to debate me and my character," Smith said. "Listen, guys, I'm a free American. I supported Donald Trump in this last election. Yes, he did just actively cover up a giant child rapist ring, and I'm gonna criticize him for that, okay?"

"And I'm sorry, after all these years of us right-wingers saying, 'Protect the children,' come on, that's bad for your soul if you don't," he continued. "You speak up about that. It's horrible what he's doing."

The crowd went wild as Smith slammed Trump.

"And, yes, have I been critical of Donald Trump when I think he gets things wrong? Yeah," he told the applauding audience. "I mean, I think that's what we should do. This is America. You criticize the government when they get things wrong."