Charlie Kirk To Taylor Swift: 'Submit To Your Husband'

The MAGA cult is flipping out over the engagement.
Charlie Kirk To Taylor Swift: 'Submit To Your Husband'
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoAugust 27, 2025

Christian white supremacist and balding Charlie Kirk declared himself a therapist, ordering megastar Taylor Swift to "submit to your husband," and have many children after Travis and Taylor announced their wedding plans.

In a long and winding sexist and misogynistic rant, Kirk attacked the biggest pop star in the world for being an annoying liberal.

"If she ends up having children, she'll stop this kind of liberal endorsing Joe Biden nonsense," he remarked. "Up until this point, that's not a great role model for young women to wait all the way until you're 35 and just put your career first... It's a great chance for Taylor Swift now to get married and have a ton of children."

"All kidding and sarcasm aside, this is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative. "

He then issued her marriage marching orders: "Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge."

I'm sure Swift will take Charlie's advice as if it came from the mouth of God!

Kirk imagines Travis Kelce's only source of income is from Pfizer. Kelsey has made roughly ninety-four million dollars from the NFL.

What a piece of crap this idiot is.

If not for licking Trump's swollen hands, he'd be a nobody in a landfill of right wing evangelical refuse.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon