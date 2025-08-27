Charlie Kirk To Taylor Swift: 'Submit To Your Husband'

Christian white supremacist and balding Charlie Kirk declared himself a therapist, ordering megastar Taylor Swift to "submit to your husband," and have many children after Travis and Taylor announced their wedding plans.

In a long and winding sexist and misogynistic rant, Kirk attacked the biggest pop star in the world for being an annoying liberal.

"If she ends up having children, she'll stop this kind of liberal endorsing Joe Biden nonsense," he remarked. "Up until this point, that's not a great role model for young women to wait all the way until you're 35 and just put your career first... It's a great chance for Taylor Swift now to get married and have a ton of children."

"All kidding and sarcasm aside, this is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative. "

He then issued her marriage marching orders: "Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge."

I'm sure Swift will take Charlie's advice as if it came from the mouth of God!

Kirk imagines Travis Kelce's only source of income is from Pfizer. Kelsey has made roughly ninety-four million dollars from the NFL.

What a piece of crap this idiot is.

If not for licking Trump's swollen hands, he'd be a nobody in a landfill of right wing evangelical refuse.