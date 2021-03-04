CBS Slammed For Giving Airtime To QAnon Shaman

Yesterday, Capitol Police said that they had obtained intelligence of a credible threat to breach the Capitol today, prompting the House to cancel today’s session.

As we know, the QAnon super big-brain trust have latched onto March 4 as the date that Prznint Stupid will be inaugurated as the 19th president (following President Ulysses S. Grant, who was according to them, the last legally elected president; no word on whether or not Grant will attend the festivities) —based on their superior understanding of Constitutional history and logic too sophisticated for me to understand.

The FBI said that the potential attack could involve the Three Percenters whose name is “based on the myth that only three percent of American colonists took up arms against the British during the American Revolution. ” The 3%ers “regard the present-day U.S. Government as analogous to the British” during the Revolutionary War, so you see that they have all the legal grounds covered for another revolution. In other words, you cannot have an insurrection against a country that doesn’t exist? Something like that? I told you that they were thinkier than us!

But I digest…

Anway both the DHS and the FBI said that domestic terrorists had discussed plans to “remove Democratic lawmakers,” hence the House taking off to let the Senate Republicans deal with their own Patriots again.

In related news, the Q-Shaman Dude haz a sad:

The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021

“I honestly believed and still believe that [Hair Füror] cares about the Constitution, that he cares about the American people, and that’s also why and you know it wounded me so deeply and why it disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon.”

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Many on Twitter are furious with CBS.

Since when do we make heroes out of cult leaders who helped kill five people injure hundreds and caused the US Capitol to require 24/7 national guard protection @CBS ? Ratings down? — Mata Hari (@Socratic1) March 4, 2021

This is just @CBSNews pushing their new streaming platform, and using the shaman guy to do it. Allowing this guy to continue to push the big lie and giving him a platform to pledge his continued loyalty to the #FormerGuy is irresponsible. Shame on CBS. — Btru2blu 🌊 (@BTru2Blue) March 4, 2021