'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison

"The face of the insurrection" goes to big-boy jail.
'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison
Credit: screenshot
By Frances LangumNovember 17, 2021

Under three and a half years seems like not enough.

Today in federal court Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his part in the January 6 insurrection. He'll have three years of probation after that. Also he'll have to pay $2000 restitution.

It is unsurprising in the extreme that he compared himself to Jesus, I'm assuming white blue-eyed Jesus, during sentencing.

The person he was "fighting for" was not available to pardon him, because he's no longer the so-called president. But Twitter recalled that former guy's opinion on those who destroy government property. Ten years, right, Mango Mussolini?

More reactions below:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue