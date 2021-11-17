'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison

Under three and a half years seems like not enough.

Today in federal court Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his part in the January 6 insurrection. He'll have three years of probation after that. Also he'll have to pay $2000 restitution.

Breaking: Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his Jan. 6 role.



Chansley will be on probation for 3 years following his release. He'll have to pay $2,000 restitution. @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 17, 2021

It is unsurprising in the extreme that he compared himself to Jesus, I'm assuming white blue-eyed Jesus, during sentencing.

Chansley: What if we judged Jesus based on the fact that he overturned the merchant tables? — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 17, 2021

The person he was "fighting for" was not available to pardon him, because he's no longer the so-called president. But Twitter recalled that former guy's opinion on those who destroy government property. Ten years, right, Mango Mussolini?

Well ... like Trump said over a year ago, the QAnon Shaman should get a "minimum ten years in prison." pic.twitter.com/eDFBl0wRnS — Rob Bon Vivant 🇺🇸🇭🇺🌊 (@77SunnyAndClear) November 10, 2021

More reactions below:

Insurrectionist Jacob Chansley who loves to be called QAnon Shaman has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his part in January 6th. Not long enough, but I’ll certainly take it. Good morning. ☕️ — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 17, 2021

BREAKING: The QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, was just sentenced to 41 months, nearly 3.5 years in prison for his role in January 6th. He will be on probation for 3 years once released. In other words…



You fuck around, you find out. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) November 17, 2021

QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison. The dumbass thought Trump would pardon him. 🤣🤣 — Matt (@mattgalb99) November 17, 2021