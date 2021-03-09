Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

BAIL DENIED: QAnon Shaman's TV Interview Backfires

A federal judge on Monday refused to release self-styled "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley prior to the trial for his role in a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, after his CBS television interview.
By David
BAIL DENIED: QAnon Shaman's TV Interview Backfires
Image from: Screenshot

A federal judge on Monday refused to release self-styled "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley prior to the trial for his role in a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In his 32-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth pointed to a recent 60 Minutes interview with Chansley as evidence that the defendant does not understand the severity of his actions. In the interview, Chansley claimed that his actions had been peaceful and that he had prevented other rioters from stealing muffins.

"Defendant's perception of his actions on January 6th as peaceful, benign, and well-intentioned shows a detachment from reality," Lamberth wrote, citing the 60 Minutes interview. "If the defendant does not understand the severity of the allegations against him, the Court finds no reason to believe he would not commit the same or similar actions again."

The judge also blasted Chansley's defense attorney, Albert Watkins, for "squandering" time with his client on the 60 Minutes interview.

"Such media appearances are undoubtably conducive to defense counsel's fame," Lamberth observed. "But they are not at all conducive to an argument that the only way defense counsel could privately communicate with his client is if defendant were temporarily released. Given defense counsel's decision to use what could have been a confidential videoconference on a media publicity stunt, that argument is so frivolous as to insult the Court's intelligence."

Read the entire ruling here.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team