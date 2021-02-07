New Video Of 'QAnon Shaman' Proves Rioters Took Their Cues From Trump

New video has emerged of the so-called "QAnon Shaman" just moments after they stormed the Capitol on January 6th, providing further proof that these insurrectionists were taking their cues directly from Trump.

CNN's Pamela Brown reported on the video which was taken just moments after the attack, and warned that the clip contained "strong language."

Here's Jacob Chansley, who has said that he is willing to testify against Trump at the impeachment trial, in a video that was posted to Parler:

QUESTION: How did you get out? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How did I get out of what? QUESTION: How did you get out? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Out of the Senate? QUESTION: Yes. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cops walked out with me. QUESTION: They just let you go? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. QUESTION: What's your message everybody now? Like what are you yelling now? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Donald Trump asked everybody to go home. He just put out a tweet. It's a minute long. He asked everybody to go home. QUESTION: Why do you think so? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because we won the fucking day. We fucking won. QUESTION: How did we win? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We won by saying a message to the senators and the congressmen. We won by sending a message to Pence, okay, that if they don't do as their oath to do, if they don't uphold the Constitution then we will remove them from office, one way or another? [...] QUESTION: Okay, cool. Anything else? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All I can say is, we won the fucking day. Donald Trump is still our President.

CNN business reporter Donie O'Sullivan told Brown that the FBI and "those on Capitol Hill are probably combing through those videos." CNN also captured footage of Chansley outside of Trump's rally in Georgia just two days before the MAGA sedition riot and Brown asked Sullivan "What did you learn from that?"

"So this is really where this sort of fits into the bigger picture here," Sullivan responded. "I was actually attending QAnon events and Trump rallies all along in the weeks leading up to the eventual insurrection."

"And I saw Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, the guy you saw in that video there, I saw him at a QAnon Convention in Arizona just two weeks before the election, and that actually was also two nights after Trump refused to condemn, in fact, he praised QAnon followers in an NBC Town Hall with Savannah Guthrie."

"So you could see there, and you can see from this video, of course, that this was clearly a man who was, you know, idolized Trump and was taking his cues from Trump, and that is, of course now what he is trying to argue, in at least his public defense."

As were many more of them as we've previously discussed here. Trump's lawyers really do not want the impeachment trial to focus on the violence that occurred on January 6th, and want to pretend Trump wasn't responsible for inciting the mob. His supporters like Chansley are making that task next to impossible, not that his sycophants in the Senate are going to care.