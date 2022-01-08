QAnon Star Who Said Only 'Idiots' Get Vaccinated, Dies From COVID

Cirsten Weldon told her fans not to get vaccinated and wanted Dr. Anthony Fauci "hung from a rope."
By Ed ScarceJanuary 8, 2022

Probably unsurprisingly, Weldon also did several shows with podcaster Doug Kuzma who also died this week from COVID.

In one of her last shows on December 27 (seen above), she complains that she almost didn't make it for her show and is clearly ill.

Source: Daily Beast

A leading QAnon promoter who urged both her followers and strangers she passed on the street not to take the COVID vaccine died Thursday of the coronavirus, making her just the latest vaccine opponent killed by the disease.

Cirsten Weldon had amassed tens of thousands of followers across right-wing social media networks by promoting the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy under the screenname “CirstenW.” She was prominent enough to become a sort of QAnon interpreter for comedian conspiracy theorist Roseanne Barr and started recording videos about QAnon with her.

Weldon focused on attacking vaccines and other efforts to fight COVID-19, saying in one video that Dr. Anthony Fauci “needs to be hung from a rope.” She claimed the vaccine killed people and even recorded herself yelling at people standing in line to receive vaccines.

“The vaccines kill, don’t get it!” Weldon warned the waiting vaccine recipients in an undated video posted to one of her online accounts. “This is how gullible these idiots are. They’re all getting vaccine!”

Naturally, QAnon has reacted accordingly to her passing.

