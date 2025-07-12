Uh Oh: Bongino May Quit The FBI After Fighting With Pam Bondi Over Epstein

MAGA is up in arms about Pam Bondi lying about having the Epstein client list and then saying nothing exists.
MAGA is in a civil war right now over conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Pam Bondi's 180 degree turn around the supposed client list (which she now says doesn't exist). Dan Bongino, the FBI's #2 in command, is reportedly butting heads with Bondi, so much so that he has not even come to work for the last few days. And new reports are actually saying that he may actually RESIGN over the Epstein situation.

Prior to joining the Trump administration 2.0, Dan Bongino was a very successful podcaster with a heavy focus on conspiracy theories. The Jeffrey Epstein rumors were a HUGE topic on his show over the years and one of the things he touted when he accepted the role in the FBI was that he would get to the bottom of Jeffrey Epstein's death and client list, hoping to expose all the Deep State Child Molesters.

Imagine his sadness when Pam Bondi told the public that no Jeffrey Epstein client list exists.

NBC reports that “Bongino is out of control furious, This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired.”

Apparently there was a huge blowout fight during which Bongino and Kash Patel were asked if they were "dissatisfied with the decision not to release any additional Epstein files."

Shocking no one, the White House fully supports (ie encouraged) Bondi to not release any Epstein files. If Bongino and Patel walk, it is guaranteed that their replacements will be even worse.

MAGA!
