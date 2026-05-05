Gutfeld Suggests Female Cohost Can Only Find Work Fulfillment At OnlyFans

I don’t know whether the ever-asinine Greg Gutfeld wanted to take a sexist dig at his colleague, Martha MacCallum, if he thought he was being funny, or if he really meant it when he told her that motherhood is the only fulfilling job for women except, maybe, working for OnlyFans.

Regardless, it was not funny and this may be the one criticism of Martha MacCallum she did not deserve.

The discussion started with a clip of Emily Blunt suggesting that women who hate their jobs should leave and find one they have a passion for.

I’m pretty sure Gutfeld has never been a mother. Nor has he ever been a working mother who could afford to stay home and out of the workplace. But that did not stop him from insisting, “There’s nothing as fulfilling as being a mom.” Then, he attacked those who disagree. “If that bothers you when I say that, you gotta ask yourself why. …maybe the job isn't fulfilling because that's not where your fulfillment is. It's in being a mother, and if you can't respond calmly to that, you should look at that.”

I wish MacCallum had verbally clobbered him for that. But she is a woman who knows how to do her job of never putting down conservative viewpoints, no matter how cruel or extreme.

“First of all, you can do both,” MacCallum, who is a mother, responded.

“No, you can’t,” Gutfeld insisted.

“I did it three times,” MacCallum continued, calmly.

“No, you can’t,” Gutfeld insisted. “No, no, Martha. Not true.”

That was quite the insult, which MacCallum ignored. But she stuck to her guns and reiterated, “I believe that you should follow your passion. If you hate your job, you should quit your job and you should go figure out what you are meant to do in this life. There's nothing wrong with finding a passion.”

The smarmy Gutfeld replied, “OnlyFans, Martha?”

Gutfeld should have been fired long ago. But MacCallum let it all go. Which proves she really does know her job is to promote conservative propaganda and, presumably, finds it fulfilling.