Gutfeld Urges Whites To Normalize The Word ‘Nazi’

If Blacks can say the n-word, Gutfeld thinks whites should be able to say “Nazi.”
By NewsHound EllenJuly 16, 2025

In the Fox/MAGA world where Blacks are over-privileged and whites are oppressed, Greg Gutfeld wants to partially even the score by giving whites their own special n-word.

On Fox’s The Five show, Gutfeld indicated he has no problem with being called a Nazi. “This is why the criticism doesn’t matter to us when you call us ‘Nazis,’” he said. “’Nazi’ this, ‘Nazi’ that. I’m beginning to think they don’t like him.” I’m not sure if the “him” Gutfeld was referring to was Donald Trump or Stephen Miller or some other MAGA minion but it doesn’t matter. Because Gutfeld’s point was to “joke” that it should be A-OK to be called a Nazi. Or be a Nazi.

“You know what? I’ve said this before, we need to learn from the Blacks,” Gutfeld continued, taking a racial dig before getting started on boosting his own n-word.

“The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it,” Gutfeld added. “So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what's hanging, my Nazi?”

Cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery wanted in on the racist action. She chimed in, “Nazi, please!” That got her praise from Gutfeld for using a hard “i.” Apparently, that was a reference to the hard “a” in the less offensive version of the n-word.

But the word "Nazi" is nothing like the n-word. Trying to normalize “Nazi” is trying to take the stigma from someone who supports inhuman behavior such as genocide, putting people in concentration camps based on their ethnicity and brutalizing and demeaning them in other ways. Blacks using the n-word, on the other hand, is a way of defanging and undercutting the inhuman behavior that has been directed at themselves.

It speaks volumes that neither Gutfeld (or Kennedy) seemed to notice the difference or care. Then again, what would you expect from a guy who called for a not-so-thinly-veiled race-based civil war?

All this “lighthearted” chitchat that passes for news analysis on Fox “News” was made in the presence of African American cohost Harold Ford Jr.

You know that Gutfeld would have appeared in blackface if he could have gotten away with it.

Gutfeld: “We need to learn from the blacks. The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word word by using it. So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what's hanging, my Nazi?”

Kennedy: “Nazi, please!”

Gutfeld: “Thank God you did a hard ‘i’ there.”

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-07-15T21:44:18.218Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon