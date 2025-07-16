Gutfeld Urges Whites To Normalize The Word ‘Nazi’

In the Fox/MAGA world where Blacks are over-privileged and whites are oppressed, Greg Gutfeld wants to partially even the score by giving whites their own special n-word.

On Fox’s The Five show, Gutfeld indicated he has no problem with being called a Nazi. “This is why the criticism doesn’t matter to us when you call us ‘Nazis,’” he said. “’Nazi’ this, ‘Nazi’ that. I’m beginning to think they don’t like him.” I’m not sure if the “him” Gutfeld was referring to was Donald Trump or Stephen Miller or some other MAGA minion but it doesn’t matter. Because Gutfeld’s point was to “joke” that it should be A-OK to be called a Nazi. Or be a Nazi.

“You know what? I’ve said this before, we need to learn from the Blacks,” Gutfeld continued, taking a racial dig before getting started on boosting his own n-word.

“The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it,” Gutfeld added. “So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what's hanging, my Nazi?”

Cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery wanted in on the racist action. She chimed in, “Nazi, please!” That got her praise from Gutfeld for using a hard “i.” Apparently, that was a reference to the hard “a” in the less offensive version of the n-word.

But the word "Nazi" is nothing like the n-word. Trying to normalize “Nazi” is trying to take the stigma from someone who supports inhuman behavior such as genocide, putting people in concentration camps based on their ethnicity and brutalizing and demeaning them in other ways. Blacks using the n-word, on the other hand, is a way of defanging and undercutting the inhuman behavior that has been directed at themselves.

It speaks volumes that neither Gutfeld (or Kennedy) seemed to notice the difference or care. Then again, what would you expect from a guy who called for a not-so-thinly-veiled race-based civil war?

All this “lighthearted” chitchat that passes for news analysis on Fox “News” was made in the presence of African American cohost Harold Ford Jr.

You know that Gutfeld would have appeared in blackface if he could have gotten away with it.