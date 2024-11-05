Trump Launches Vicious Tirade Against Nancy Pelosi

As Donald Trump ends his campaign of hatred behind on the day before the election, he focused his venom on the first lady Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Trump’s closing message: Nancy Pelosi is an evil sick, crazy

Bitch pic.twitter.com/LU4Rc8jL27 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 5, 2024

Strong women intimidate him.

During his North Carolina rally earlier, Demented Donald was particularly vicious and nasty against the Obamas and Nancy Pelosi.

TRUMP: This was crazy, Nancy. She's an evil, sick, crazy. B-- [mouths "bitch"] It starts with a B, but I won't say it. I want to say it. She's such a bad one. She's already plotting a move to try and impeach him. I'm gonna, she's already. She's a bad, sick woman. She's crazy as a bed bug. She is a crazy. She is. Member, what? (What member is he talking about?) Member she ripped up the paper behind me. She could have gone to jail for that. You're not allowed to do that. She said, I think I think Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace.

The man can't finish a three-syllable word. Pelosi go to jail for ripping up some papers?

You're the f**king convicted felon waiting to be sentenced.

TRUMP: They impeached me on no evidence. I did nothing wrong. Fortunately, the Republicans stood up for me 100%. But Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace. The hatred she brings. She's got real hatred.

Speaker Pelosi stood up for the US Constitution, She was a prime target for the MAGA mob that would have either seriously injured her or murdered her during Trump's insurrection at the US Capitol.

This is a diatribe not coming from a coherent person but a rant from a narcissistic buffoon who sees his power slipping away, and he's lashing out in the most juvenile way possible.

Speaker Pelosi is everything Trump is not.

If he tried to grope her like so many before her, she'd probably put him in the hospital.