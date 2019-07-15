Trump Unleashes Tirade On Dems: 'They Can Leave!'

During an event in the Rose Garden earlier Monday, Donald Trump spent six minutes or so targeting Democratic freshmen Congresswomen who have called attention to his administration's inhumane treatment of migrants at the border, the racism he and his supporters espouse, and more.

In the span of just under six minutes, Trump called Pelosi a racist for her tweet calling Trump out for wanting to make America white again, lied about Rep. Ilhan Omar, saying she praised al Qaeda when she did nothing of the sort, revived the false claim that she downplayed the 9/11 attacks, and then demanded she get out, "just leave" because she "hates America."

There was the moment when he told reporters to be quiet three times. That was also special.

Here are some key quotes:

"These are people that in my opinion hate our country. You can say what you want, get a list of all the statements they have made and I am saying, if they are not happy here they can leave. they can leave and you know what? I'm sure there will be many people that won't miss them."

Apparently First Amendment rights are only for white people. Get those brown and black folks off the lawn, but hey, he's not a racist.

"When i hear the statements they've made -- but in one case of somebody who comes from Somalia, which is a failed government, a failed state, who left Somalia, who ultimately came here, and now is a congresswoman who has never been happy. She says horrible things about Israel, hates Israel, hates Jews."

This too, is false. There are Jews, by the way, who have no use for Bibi Netanyahu and the Israeli government. Do they, too, hate Jews and Israel? And since Trump is president of the United States, you can assume that his concern trolling for Israel is only for the purpose of giving Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer a reason to drag out their damn checkbooks. Trump doesn't give a damn about Jews and anti-Semitism. He's just playing for that small segment of his base.

I hope everyonen will watch this video, because it's important to understand the monster we will face in 2020 and have a realistic understanding of what he will do and say to hold onto power. Power is his drug and it's up to us to take it away from him. Forever.