Bottom Feeder Dinesh D'Souza Joins Right Wing Pile-On Against Rep. Omar

Disgraced felon (yet pardoned by Trump) Dinesh D’souza became the latest conservative quack to attack newly elected Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as being "sympathetic to the 9/11 terrorists."

Any sane person has to wonder: are Trump and his minions trying to get this woman killed?

Dinesh D’Souza joined the Ingraham Angle last night and as usual, Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were their prime targets.

Trump propagandists in the media have latched onto Rep. Omar to try and deflect away from Trump's own racist and anti-Semitic comments.

The panel whined that it’s impossible to criticize the newly-elected Congresswomen because one is Latino and the other is Muslim.

And then Dinesh said this: “...if a reasonable person were listening to her, let's say from Mars with no background, they would not be able to tell if she was on the side of the victims of 9/11 or the perpetrators.”

Like all Trump minions, they scour the Internet for speeches to take passages out of context and then try to destroy the people they fear.

“There was a kind of ironic dismissal of what happened at 9/11 and so people were legitimately outraged about it. This is an assault on the country as a whole. So the suspicion of anti-Americanism seems to have some legitimate basis and then look at the way the left is protecting her, circling the wagons... And then making it look like Trump was the bad guy even though nothing could be more accurate than a commercial that merely juxtaposes her actual words – “

In the conservative bubble on Fox News, Donald Trump is never wrong, no matter how callous, despicable and destructive his words and actions are.

On any of the other networks, D'Souza's horrific words would have been met with opposition, but Fox News pays for this bigotry and then celebrates it.