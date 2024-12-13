Pelosi Tries To Sandbag AOC Over Oversight Committee Chair Bid

Several outlets report that Nancy Pelosi has launched a behind-the-scenes effort to thwart Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bid to serve as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Via the New York Post:

Pelosi (D-Calif.), 84, would rather see Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) serve as ranking member on the high-profile panel and is “actively working to tank” AOC’s bid, according to Punchbowl News. The former House speaker has been “making calls” urging Democrats to support Connolly, 74, over Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 35, the outlet reported Thursday. Pelosi has publicly backed Connolly’s candidacy, but the scope of the powerful Democrat’s lobbying campaign was previously unknown.

Nancy is, well, out of it. She can't conceive of the need for strong, media-savvy Democratic leaders for the House Oversight Committee? Then she's not as good as she thinks she is. And her thinking has become too rigid. She should take the same advice she gave Joe Biden.

Over the past few years, I have become very impressed with AOC. She plays well with others but also knows when to stand on her own and push on issues. She also understands social media in a way Nancy Pelosi should have her grandchildren explain.

And she's very, very smart in a practical and non-dogmatic way.

Here's the thing: The seniority system is part of why Democrats don't make inroads. I was surprised that both Jamie Raskin and AOC are bucking that system, but I'm glad to see it.

Nancy Pelosi has been urging colleagues to back Rep. Gerry Connolly over AOC as the replacement for current Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin. — Axios (@axios.com) 2024-12-12T22:53:30.879Z

I’m pretty sure Pelosi and her entire generation of elected Democrats should be spending their time sitting in a corner thinking about how they lost America rather than attacking AOC, who didn’t — Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 2024-12-13T04:20:14.271Z