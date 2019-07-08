Trump Launches Bitter Twitter Tirade Against Fox News

Something must have happened over the weekend on Fox News to get Donald Trump up in arms. I have no idea, because I prefer to keep my mental trauma to the bare minimum these days, therefore I do not watch Fox, ever. Well, that is a lie - occasionally I watch a clip on Twitter, but that is it.
So, I was caught off guard by Trump's totally random, multi-tweet attack on FOX News late on Sunday night.
I assume it has to do with New York Times coverage of the migrant detention centers (aka Trump Concentration Camps), because he references "unsourced NY Times" and FOX "loading up with Democrats".
He ends with an ominous warning:
"FOX News is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!"
If we end up figuring out what got his diaper all in a twist, we'll update the post.
UPDATE: There's more. This time against Donna Brazile, who hasn't appeared on Fox News since July 1st, according to a TV text search.
We're going with the general aggravation factor of the "Fck Trump" video, included above.