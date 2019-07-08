Trump Launches Bitter Twitter Tirade Against Fox News

Something must have happened over the weekend on Fox News to get Donald Trump up in arms. I have no idea, because I prefer to keep my mental trauma to the bare minimum these days, therefore I do not watch Fox, ever. Well, that is a lie - occasionally I watch a clip on Twitter, but that is it.

So, I was caught off guard by Trump's totally random, multi-tweet attack on FOX News late on Sunday night.

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

...a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

I assume it has to do with New York Times coverage of the migrant detention centers (aka Trump Concentration Camps), because he references "unsourced NY Times" and FOX "loading up with Democrats".

He ends with an ominous warning:

"FOX News is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!"

If we end up figuring out what got his diaper all in a twist, we'll update the post.

UPDATE: There's more. This time against Donna Brazile, who hasn't appeared on Fox News since July 1st, according to a TV text search.

Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired @donnabrazile, the person fired by @CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable. Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far....

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

....their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want - but it sure is not what the audience wants! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

We're going with the general aggravation factor of the "Fck Trump" video, included above.