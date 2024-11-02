Man Faces 6 Felonies After Trying To Run Over Harris Supporters

55-year-old Jason Lynch Lafond of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, an angry Trump supporter, is accused of attempting to run over election canvassers on Oct. 12 and has been charged with assault and ethnic intimidation. Lafond will now have something in common with the felonious former President as he faces felonies: He is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon – a four-year felony – and three counts of ethnic intimidation – a two-year felony.

Lafond (allegedly!) went to a tent in a parking lot used for campaigning, looking for campaign materials for the disgraced former President. He encountered a tent with volunteers for Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's campaign. From there, it got pretty bad for the volunteers.

CBS News reports:

Lafond allegedly yelled derogatory insults at the group, including anti-LGBTQ slurs. Officials say Lafond then told the canvassers that, when Trump wins, he would "exterminate" people like them. He then returned to his vehicle and accelerated toward the canvassers, who jumped out of the way. Lafond then left the scene. "He gunned his vehicle so fast that I legitimately thought I was about to die. I thought this man was going to kill me," said Melissa Crook, a volunteer for the St. Clair Shores Democratic Club. "I still don't know how he was able to stop his car that fast because it's not an electric vehicle, but he did, and I'm thankful that he did, but I thought that was it and I would never see my loved ones again." This alleged assault was not just an assault on the victims. It was an assault on the rights of the victims to express themselves freely and safely, and impacts our entire community. Acts of violence, assaults or harassment based on someone's identity have no place here. It threatens our Democracy and the exercise of free speech in a fair and secure election," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

He seems nice. I'm willing to bet he's a Truth Social user where they talk about "exterminating" or jailing Democrats often. The angry Trumper was issued a $50,000 bond, and upon release, he will have to wear a GPS device. In all my years, I've never seen political violence as we've witnessed since Donald J. Trump became the 45th President. But here we are. Let's take the garbage out on Nov. 5th.