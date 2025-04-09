Trump Caves On Tariffs - For Now

With the US economy plunging into recession/depression territory, life savings ruined, 401(k)s decimated and now Treasury bonds being sold like hot cakes, Trump was forced to humiliate himself and issue a 90-day pause on his tariffs.

Weasel Scott Bessent delivered the news of Trump's utter humiliation, while claiming he showed great courage in holding out as long as he did.

HAHAHAHHAAHA.

"It took great courage, great courage, for him to stay the course until this moment," Bessent said.

Yeah, Trump lasted a week.

BESSENT: And what we have ended up with here, as I told everyone a week ago, they are in this very spot. Do not retaliate, and you will be rewarded. So every country in the world who wants to come and negotiate, we are willing to hear you. We are going to go down to a 10 percent baseline tariff for them, and China will be raised to 125 due to their insistence on escalation.

Rewarded? What about the American people? Just because the markets rebound doesn't mean everyone's savings and 401ks are back in the green.

Trump caused incredible damage to the psyche of Americans, including his cult voters, who watched their life savings dwindle to nothing.

The claim that countries are negotiating is ridiculous. What are they negotiating?

Get ready for the onslaught of Media MAGAts proclaiming Trump won.