C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Antoine Boyer

I must admit I've never heard of Antoine Boyer before I saw him on a Rick Beato interview.

During the interview Beato and Boyer go over the many styles that influenced him and then performs magnificently.

The young Frenchmen is clearly a master. "Trained in classical guitar with Gérard Abiton, Antoine won the 2015 Montigny Competition and was named Révélation Guitare Classique 2016. His duo with flamenco guitarist Samuelito won the 2017 European Guitar Award, leading to the album Coincidence and global tours."



Open thread.