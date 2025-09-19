Kansas Soybean Farmers At Risk Of Bankruptcy

Farmers, who are mainly in Trump voting states, continue to struggle under Herr Trumpfh. In fact, many farms are at risk of going bankrupt! With no bailout in sight, mainly because Trump is hyper focused on taking comedians off the air and selling his crypto coins...farmers are the least of his concerns.

Well, enter soybean farmers. They are in deep trouble. China is usually the largest purchaser of American soybeans. But, this year, they have placed NO orders. This affects around 500,000 soybean farmers. Prices have dropped, costs of running a farm are up and sales are at $0. Brazil has taken our place as the dominant seller of soybeans to China.

KSN is reporting that the CEO of the Kansas Soybean Association is "worried about Sunflower State soybean farmers going bankrupt this year." They are being forced to harvest their "roughly 4 million acres of soybean crops" but have no large scale buyers for their products.

If a deal is not reached soon, he "expect[s] to see farm bankruptcies, unfortunately. 2025 USDA data showed twice as many Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings in the first half of the year as we saw in the previous year."

Things may look up next year, if Trump stops his stupid tariff war, but there is no guarantee. At this point, farmers better buckle up and accept that they are getting exactly what they voted for - chaos.