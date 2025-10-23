FAFO! Trumper Ranchers Are Very Sad About Donald Buying Argentine Beef

Donald Trump continues to betray farmers and ranchers, who largely voted for him. But, he doesn't need their vote anymore, so how can they be surprised when he does exactly what he promised - deport non-Americans, exact revenge on his enemies, knock down entire wings of the White House, golf and spend his time posting AI videos of him shitting on Americans.

Anyhow, today's predictable betrayal involves ranchers, namely beef ranchers. And they are very upset about Trump proposing to buy beef from Argentina. Meriwether Farms, a Wyoming-based cattle operation, really loves Donald Trump. So much so, that they wrote him this personal message on their official twitter page.

Dear @POTUS Trump,

We love you and support you— but your suggestion to buy beef from Argentina to stabilize beef prices would be an absolute betrayal to the American cattle rancher.

We understand there are larger economic and geopolitical dynamics at play, including countering CCP influence in countries in our hemisphere. But the practice of solving problems “over there” before solving problems here on our soil is what contributed to the downfall of our country: Americans always come last.

We understand beef prices are high, and we admire your concern for all Americans, but this is not the fault of the American producer. This is the fault of politicians who have allowed BRICS-aligned entities to dominate the meat industry, that participate in price fixing and who also continually lie to their consumers.

Washington for decades has facilitated the squeezing of our own ranchers while allowing these entities to flood the market with cheaper, lower-quality imports -- and the American people don't even know these products are foreign because they are allowed to be marked as “Product of the USA”.

On top of all this—there is only chaos coming from the Department of Agriculture. There is no true guidance, mixed messaging, and a copious amount of photo ops. There is no one to trust over there that truly understands the issues and isn’t bought out by or aligned with Big Industries.

The American cattle rancher is one of the last symbols of independence we have in the nation—but the continued manipulation and betrayal by the very people who claim to support them, needs to end immediately.

While only representing 1% of the population, the work is tireless, daily, in poor conditions, with low margins, without thanks— all in order to keep this country fed. We would be a failed nation if we continue to betray the very people who put food on the table for us.

There are so many voices on the outside that support you and want to see you succeed. Maybe it’s time to start listening to them. Your team knows how to get in touch with us.

Sincerely,

Meriwether Farms