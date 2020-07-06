Central Park 'Karen' Amy Cooper Facing Charges For Filing A False Police Report

The New York Times is reporting that Amy Cooper, the New York City woman who called the cops on a Black man because he asked her leash her dog in Central Park is now facing criminal charges related to filing a false police report. Don't get all excited, though - it is just a misdemeanor punishable for a year in jail, although changes are approximately zero that she will serve serious (or any) time.

The incident that set all of this in motion occurred on Memorial Day when Ms. Cooper, who had been walking her dog in Central Park, was asked by a Black man named Christian Cooper to put her dog on a leash. In response, she freaked out and called the cops, stating that Mr. Cooper had threatened her life.

Mr. Cooper recorded the interaction on his phone, showing that she was clearly lying. On the video she was heard saying:

“I’m in the Ramble, there is a man, African-American, he has a bicycle helmet and he is recording me and threatening me and my dog. I am being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately!”

Mr. Cooper is a Harvard graduate who works in communications and has been a birder for years. In fact, he actually serves on the board of the New York City Audubon Society.

Once the video went viral, Ms. Cooper was forced to surrender her dog back to the rescue she had adopted him from, although the dog has since been returned to her. Unfortunately, her employer was less forgiving. Within 2 days, she was fired from her cushy job as head of insurance portfolio management at Franklin Templeton.

Cy Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, made the following statement:

“Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

Ms. Cooper is scheduled to be arraigned in court on October 14th. The most likely disposition of her case would be community service and counseling.