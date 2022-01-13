A Fake 'Trump Elector' Can't Answer Basic Questions

Elected Republican won't account for how he wound up a fake elector for a certified election. Arizona, of course?
By Frances LangumJanuary 13, 2022

It's a conundrum.

Republicans decrying voter fraud in the 2020 election demand records and recounts and question paper ballots having panda poop on them.

Then they leave a paper trail a MILE WIDE showing that they themselves engaged in election fraud, forgery, and other deceptions in order to fake an election "win" for Donald Trump.

Rachel Maddow has been covering this story all week. States with matching documents forging so-called "electors" from states whose votes were certified as wins for Joe Biden.

It doesn't help that you are an actual elected official yourself. Daily Kos:

Tuesday, Arizona Republic reporter Richard Ruelas from 12-News caught up with state Rep. Jake Hoffman, who was one of the Republicans who signed a fake election "certification" alleging he was a GOP elector appointed for Trump's nonexistent win in Arizona.

When Ruelas jumped on Hoffman’s ass about his involvement, demanding he explain his authority, Hoffmann actually had the nerve to say: “In unprecedented times, unprecedented action occurs.”
Adding: “There is no case law … as to when an election that is currently being litigated in the courts has due standing, which is why we felt it appropriate to provide Congress and the Vice President with dueling opinions.”

Grilled by Ruelas about who gave him his orders, Hoffman replied, “I was one of the electors. I’m not in charge of the electors. So you would need to ask the party chair that,” which he repeated several times and then ran off.

So when you're CAUGHT, blame others and run? Coward.

UPDATE: Oh it's not just one elected Republican. Lookee here:

UPDATE 2: He has also worked for Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA and Donald Trump Jr. as a Facebook pimp.

