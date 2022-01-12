Maddow: About Those Forged Republican Elector Documents

As the mountains of documents are gathered and combed through by the House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election, evidence is mounting that proves corruption and deception were happening on all local and executive levels.

The latest was uncovered by Politico in a records request. Not one, but three states forged documents declaring Trump the winner where, in reality, Joe Biden had won.

Groups of Republicans in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan gathered together and forged official election paperwork, pretending to be actual electors from the states where Biden won, casting their votes for Trump (who as we know, lost), and sent those fraudulent documents to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were real. They were not.

It was previously reported by Newsweek in December that Mark Meadows was endorsing the idea of alternate electors.

According to the House committee, Meadows sent emails and texts about “alternate electors” to Congress in 2020, allegedly saying “I love it” about an idea to an unidentified member of Congress.

"Mr. Meadows received text messages and emails regarding apparent efforts to encourage Republican legislators in certain States to send alternate slates of electors to Congress, a plan which one Member of Congress acknowledged was 'highly controversial' and to which Mr. Meadows responded, 'I love it,'" the committee report reads.

"Mr. Meadows responded to a similar message by saying '[w]e are' and another such message by saying 'Yes. Have a team on it,'" it said.

Politico reports that “The National Archives sent emails to the Arizona secretary of state on Dec. 11, 2020, passing along the forged certificates ‘for your awareness’ and informing the state officials the Archives would not accept them.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asks three important questions about the recent findings.

One, was this legal? Two, who helped these GOP groups? Maddow points out that the documents were identical, with matching fonts and formats. And three, how many other states with MAGA-supporters are willing to pull off this forgery?

According to Politico, after discovering the forgeries, Arizona sent a cease-and-desist letter to "Sovereign Citizens of the Great State of Arizona,” a pro-Trump group, demanding they stop using the state seal. They referred the matter to the state’s attorney general.

“By affixing the state seal to documents containing false and misleading information about the results of Arizona’s Nov. 3, 2020, General Election, you undermine the confidence in our democratic institutions,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote to the group.

Bizarrely enough, Lori Osiecki admitted to The Arizona Republic that she elected to send the "certificate of ascertainment" after a meeting with Rudy Giuliani and attending post-election MAGA rallies.

"We seated before the legislators here. We already turned it in. We beat them to the game," she said.

Do you think this was just another scheme coordinated by White House-connected allies, like the Mark Meadows-endorsed plan to send alternate electors?

