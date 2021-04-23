Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Maddow: Republicans Will Be Sore Losers About 2020 Forever

It's late April, 2021. And Arizona Republicans are doing an "audit" of their 2020 presidential ballots. Because facts will never, ever matter.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

When even Rachel Maddow loses hope...

On Thursday's show, Maddow covered the fact that Arizona Republicans are holding an audit of the 2020 election ballots from Maricopa County, where most of the state's voter's live.

Why? Well, what else do they have to LIVE FOR?

RACHEL MADDOW: You know, Joe Biden is President of the United States. Whatever they do in Arizona is not going to make him "not" President of the United States. But what they are doing in Arizona, what has Trump World, like, electrified right now will have "Trump reinstated as president and Biden as a usurper" or whatever. what they started today at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix is going to be used by Trump World to be claimed forever that Trump secretly won Arizona and he secretly won the election and Biden is illegitimate as president. ...We are never going to get away from this mess. I mean, eventually we'll all get old enough that it will age out, but we are just never going to get this particular dollop of stink off our proverbial shoe.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team