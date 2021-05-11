Politics
GOP Election Fraud Scheme Won't End With Arizona, Maddow Warns

The fight for democracy goes on. And on...
By Susie Madrak

Rachel Maddow checked in on the Arizona election audit last night.

"The New York Times reports that at the rate they`re currently going, the recount of all 2.1 million ballots will likely not wrap up actually until some time in August. Whether it is July or August or Halloween, presumably they`ll eventually reach the bottom of the pile. The make-believe audit of the election results in Arizona will eventually end, maybe," she said.

"But what`s becoming clear is that the Arizona election audit was not the main event here. Perhaps it was a rehearsal for what Republicans are going to try to do all over the country so they can keep alive this fantasy that somehow election fraud is what explains why Donald Trump appeared to have lost his bid for reelection in 2020."

She goes on to describe the fraud accusations in Georgia and Michigan.

"They`re not trying to move on from this. This is not a one-off thing they`re going to do and then move on to other stuff. This is what they`re going to do now. The Arizona thing is the first one, but they`re going to do this traveling audit circus dragged around from one state to the next to try to keep this thing going," she said.

"They`re going put partisans and conspiracy theorists in charge of faux official seeming audits and recounts and other processes, holding them up into the fake fraud detecting lights working around high school graduations, right? They`re going to keep doing this over and over and over again until how long can they keep it going?

"This is their new plan for what the Republican Party is doing around the country. Keep a watchful eye on this space," she concluded.

