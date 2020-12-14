Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Karl Rove: 'America Likes Comebacks But They Don't Like Sore Losers'

Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like "sore losers."
By David

Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like "sore losers."

During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Rove if Trump would continue to contest his loss in the 2020 election after the Electoral College meets on Monday.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see that maybe tomorrow there are attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states," Rove said of the Electoral College vote. "I wouldn't be surprised to see expressions of public support for the president's position from Trump electors in states that he carried."

"I don't see that it's going to be overturned tomorrow and I don't see that it's going to be overturned on Jan. 6th," he added.

Rove argued that Trump's refusal to concede would likely improve his position with Republican primary voters in 2024.

"But I think in the long run he's not helping himself or the country," the GOP strategist added. "America likes comebacks but they don't like sore losers and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser and probably will look like it after Jan. 6th."

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team