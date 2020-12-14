Karl Rove: 'America Likes Comebacks But They Don't Like Sore Losers'

Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like "sore losers."

During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Rove if Trump would continue to contest his loss in the 2020 election after the Electoral College meets on Monday.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see that maybe tomorrow there are attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states," Rove said of the Electoral College vote. "I wouldn't be surprised to see expressions of public support for the president's position from Trump electors in states that he carried."

"I don't see that it's going to be overturned tomorrow and I don't see that it's going to be overturned on Jan. 6th," he added.

Rove argued that Trump's refusal to concede would likely improve his position with Republican primary voters in 2024.

"But I think in the long run he's not helping himself or the country," the GOP strategist added. "America likes comebacks but they don't like sore losers and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser and probably will look like it after Jan. 6th."