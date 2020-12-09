They Still Think The Election Results Could Be Overturned

This should be the last word -- right?

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. In a one-line order, the justices denied an attempt by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and other Republican challengers to press a challenge to a Pennsylvania law that had expanded mail-in voting in the state. No justice indicated that they had dissented. "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order stated.

But I'm told that the crazies (i.e., the vast majority of Republican voters) don't think it's over:

The cultists have decided that this was denied because the Texas Lawsuit is the real deal(tm) and the supreme court just didn't want to overturn the election twice. — Joseph Ickowski (@JIckowski) December 8, 2020

And in fact, a quick visit to Gateway Pundit confirms that this is true:

The US Supreme Court denied the application for the injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. This was the Sean Parnell and Mike Kelly case. Expert says SCOTUS rejected the PA case without any explanation because the same stuff is covered in the Texas case which is a bigger case that includes GA, MI, and WI.

"Experts say." LOL.

We know what comes next: GOP rank-and-file voters begin harassing and threatening Biden electors. The electors vote on December 14 in the capitals of the fifty states, assuming no AR-15-wielding mobs prevent them from doing so. And then?

Rudy and others will lobby GOP congress but not get enough support, then they will urge Trump to suspend the Constitution. — Karma Girl #BLM (@karmaatwrk) December 8, 2020

Before January 20, we'll have serious discussions about this. We might not believe Trump can do this, but we'll ponder, in all seriousness, the question of whether Trump might try to do this.

I believe he'll have his staff prepare an executive order declaring that the entire electoral process was fraudulent and he's the president. Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, and Sean Hannity will insist that the executive order has the force of law, won't they?

Or maybe even Trump has limits. Maybe he'll recognize the situation as a humiliation and just revert to endless whining rather than futile maneuvering. We'll see.

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog

UPDATE: (Karoli)

17 states have signed on to the baseless lawsuit filed by Texas. Donald Trump has filed to intervene. None of this will matter. As master election lawyer and democracy defender Marc Elias says, they really ARE a basket of deplorables and little more.

Meanwhile we have the right wingers on media teasing some kind of event which will turn this election to Trump. All of this is designed to marry the Republican Party to Trump and little more. In the end they will all need to be obsolete.