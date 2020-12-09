Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

They Still Think The Election Results Could Be Overturned

This ruling by the Supreme Court should be the last word, but I'm told that the crazies (i.e., the vast majority of Republican voters) don't think it's over.
By Steve M.
They Still Think The Election Results Could Be Overturned
Image from: Glen Bledsoe

This should be the last word -- right?

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

In a one-line order, the justices denied an attempt by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and other Republican challengers to press a challenge to a Pennsylvania law that had expanded mail-in voting in the state. No justice indicated that they had dissented.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order stated.

But I'm told that the crazies (i.e., the vast majority of Republican voters) don't think it's over:

And in fact, a quick visit to Gateway Pundit confirms that this is true:

The US Supreme Court denied the application for the injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.

This was the Sean Parnell and Mike Kelly case. Expert says SCOTUS rejected the PA case without any explanation because the same stuff is covered in the Texas case which is a bigger case that includes GA, MI, and WI.

"Experts say." LOL.

We know what comes next: GOP rank-and-file voters begin harassing and threatening Biden electors. The electors vote on December 14 in the capitals of the fifty states, assuming no AR-15-wielding mobs prevent them from doing so. And then?

Before January 20, we'll have serious discussions about this. We might not believe Trump can do this, but we'll ponder, in all seriousness, the question of whether Trump might try to do this.

I believe he'll have his staff prepare an executive order declaring that the entire electoral process was fraudulent and he's the president. Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, and Sean Hannity will insist that the executive order has the force of law, won't they?

Or maybe even Trump has limits. Maybe he'll recognize the situation as a humiliation and just revert to endless whining rather than futile maneuvering. We'll see.

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog

UPDATE: (Karoli)

17 states have signed on to the baseless lawsuit filed by Texas. Donald Trump has filed to intervene. None of this will matter. As master election lawyer and democracy defender Marc Elias says, they really ARE a basket of deplorables and little more.

Meanwhile we have the right wingers on media teasing some kind of event which will turn this election to Trump. All of this is designed to marry the Republican Party to Trump and little more. In the end they will all need to be obsolete.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team