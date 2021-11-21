Sore Winners Still Angry Following Rittenhouse Acquittal

We knew Kyle Rittenhouse would be acquitted, and we knew the right would celebrate the verdict, but we also should have known that right-wingers would still be angry.

They want people sued. They want vengeance against the media and the government.

From the Gateway Pundit comments:

Let's get that monster suite of lawsuits ready. Spare none, not even Pres Brandon. **** Now, harpoon the DA et al, the media, the governor and the FBI. **** Kid......don't settle down for a few thousands...... go for the hundred of millions.....broke them. **** And...... you know how many lawsuits are coming on the way for .....the MSM, Brandon and many lefties more. **** Cha ching baby! Get that 2M bail money, and hit MSNBC up for the real payday.

(Yes, the Brandon references mean what you think they mean: They want President Biden to be sued.)

They're also rooting for more of the same. They're anticipating (hoping for?) left-wing riots and they want more Rittenhouse-style shootings in response to them -- or they think Rittenhouse has single-handedly cleaned up Dodge.

If they riot in Kenosha at this point, there should be 1000 armed citizens out in force to defend the city. Let the communists know that the law has your back!! **** Black Rifles Really Do Matter! **** Rioters be thinking hard whether to go out tonight. **** Too cold and essentially the cowards have been put in their place with a warning. You attack innocent folk you could get waxed. **** Yup ... the message is clear now when it comes to rioters - shoot first, ask questions later - as it should be. **** If antifa beta males want to push all the wrong buttons they'd better be aware that there are *literally millions* of very well trained and very well seasoned veterans who have traded lead with far more capable tribal imps than you. We're behind every blade of grass... Someone in the FBI needs to stand up, now. **** For all of us that live in or near a blue city, be ready for anything. The demons will rage throughout the weekend, and longer. I say this time that American patriots stop them before they even get started. Enough of this lawlessness. Law and order and truth must be restored. God bless all my patriot brothers and sisters. Love every single one of you, and be safe out there. **** Gonna be Ugly in Kenosha this weekend. Don’t venture there without a MOAB **** Holy water and an AK will be enough.

They think the president is the enemy, they think the FBI is the enemy, and...

WI Nat Guard, if the Kenosha mayor impedes your mission, arrest him. If the governor waffles, ignore him. If the Chief of Police interferes, arrest him. conspiracy to commit.... The coup is real. The response needs to be as well.

This is what Republicans say to one another when they don't believe anyone else is paying attention. This is what no New York Times reporter on a rural diner safari has ever managed to elicit from them. But it's what they really think.

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog