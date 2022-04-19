GOPer PA Gov Candidate Headlines Conspiracy Conference

Because you gotta go where the anti-Semitic votes are!
GOPer PA Gov Candidate Headlines Conspiracy Conference
Credit: mediamatters.org
By Susie MadrakApril 19, 2022

The first rule of a politician running for office is this: Solidify your base. And since Republican primary candidates are fighting over pieces of the ever-shrinking Crazy Pie, it makes a sort of sense that they would go where their votes are -- in this case, an anti-Semitic Qanon conspiracy theory festival! Doug Mastriano is the leading Republican candidate for the PA gubernatorial nomination (and also the fringey-ist), so naturally he'll be there. Via Media Matters:

Numerous Republicans, including Pennsylvania gubernatorial contender Doug Mastriano, are scheduled to speak at a conference hosted by podcast hosts and QAnon conspiracy theorists Allen and Francine Fosdick. The Fosdicks have promoted conspiracy theories alleging Jewish people, led by the Rothschilds, have been manipulating events such as wildfires through “space weather” and lasers; aim to subjugate the human race; and have evil “bloodlines” with other prominent Jewish people.

Allen and Francine Fosdick host the online program Up Front In The Prophetic. The Fosdicks have pushed numerous conspiracy theories over the years, including repeatedly promoting QAnon. Their website currently features numerous links promoting Pizzagate, the conspiracy theory that prominent Democrats have trafficked children through a Washington, D.C., restaurant.

The Fosdicks announced that they are hosting a conference on April 22-23 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, featuring “conservative leaders and upcoming representatives that put America First.” The list of scheduled speakers include Mastriano, who is also a conservative commentator, state senator, and QAnon supporter; Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate Teddy Daniels; Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette; commentator and former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis; Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington; and Maryland delegate and QAnon-supporting gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.

And Dougie was a major part of the fake electors plot to steal the election from Joe Biden, so you know he's solid.

