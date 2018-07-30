Koch Network New Spokesman Oozes With Hypocrisy On Taxes And Trump

The Koch brothers are looking for new recruits among the Democrats. That's right, just because they have crapped all over us and our priorities for nearly a generation doesn't mean we can't be friends now, does it? If Republicans aren't playing the way they want, the Kochs will ooze their way across the aisle and say, "I just hate these tariffs, don't you?"

James Davis appeared on Wolf Blitzer's show to whine about Republicans behaving badly with regards to tariffs and the trade war their chosen leader has barged his way into with China, Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The Kochs are unhappy with the Republican decision to bail out American farmers hurt by their own policy.

Wait, are the Kochs Democrats now?

HAHAHAHAHA*SNORT*HAHAHAHAHA - No, sillies.

Because Davis still spouted stupid BS, like how:

1. the 4.1% GDP is THE BEST IT'S BEEN IN YEARS, when in fact, it reached over 4% three times in the Obama years, including 5.2% one quarter in 2014.

2. the 4.1% GDP "a testament to the work done on tax reform and removing the regulatory barriers." No. it is a testament to the fact that he inherited an economy that has been steadily growing and solid for years thanks to Obama's economic policies. Tax reforms that benefit only millionaires and billionaires, coupled with the ability of corporations' big-wigs to stop having to answer to anyone for how they run their business or treat their employees, turns out, don't really benefit the economy or the middle class who power it.

So, no, James Davis isn't really doing the best job of appealing to Dems, here.

Especially when Wolf Blitzer asks him what the Kochs think of the deficit - set to hit $1trillion in 2019 under this fascist they helped install.

"We think that's awful. The problem, here, is not a tax cut Americans rightly deserve. That has stimulated the economy and created new growth. The problem is the $1.3 trillion package that Republicans signed into place. That is a lack of leadership."

Riiiight. The tax cuts for the wealthy are not the problem at allllll. Gee, I wonder what they will propose as a solution? It wouldn't involve slashing Medicare, or Social Security, would it? Or other "entitlements" those moochers think they have earned or were promised? Cat food and used needles for all!

The best, though is when Davis says with an almost straight face that the Kochs want to unite for bipartisanship for a "society of mutual benefit." He bemoaned "divisiveness and factionalization," and how difficult it was to build a coalition. All the Kochs really want is to build a society wherein people "succeed by helping others to succeed!" Right???

Well, perhaps if that is truly what they want, they should stop funding White Supremacists to teach at universities around the country.