Greenpeace Wallops Trump's USMCA Trade Deal

Greenpeace didn't sugarcoat how they feel about NAFTA 2.0, aka Trump's USMCA trade agreement.

Today, as his Senate impeachment trial proceeded, Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement. The deal had been strongly opposed by several national environmental groups, including Greenpeace USA.

In response, Greenpeace USA Political and Business Strategist Charlie Cray said:

“Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement is the latest in his long line of policies designed to empower the oil and gas industry at the expense of American workers and climate-impacted communities. The deal retains the industry’s leverage over regulatory restrictions and expands its ability to dig up and export more carbon pollution. It fails to support the growing renewable energy economy or create economic security in regions of the country ravaged by NAFTA’s job-killing, climate-wrecking legacy.

“Every day now, we see communities across the continent suffering the fallout of climate-fueled wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, and drought. In the face of the climate crisis, the USMCA undermines the security and the economy of the entire region by slowing down the just transition to renewable energy we need.”