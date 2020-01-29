Green
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Greenpeace Wallops Trump's USMCA Trade Deal

Trump is empowering the oil and gas industry at the expense of American workers and climate-impacted communities. Of course.
By Frances Langum

Greenpeace didn't sugarcoat how they feel about NAFTA 2.0, aka Trump's USMCA trade agreement.

Today, as his Senate impeachment trial proceeded, Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement. The deal had been strongly opposed by several national environmental groups, including Greenpeace USA.

In response, Greenpeace USA Political and Business Strategist Charlie Cray said:

“Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement is the latest in his long line of policies designed to empower the oil and gas industry at the expense of American workers and climate-impacted communities. The deal retains the industry’s leverage over regulatory restrictions and expands its ability to dig up and export more carbon pollution. It fails to support the growing renewable energy economy or create economic security in regions of the country ravaged by NAFTA’s job-killing, climate-wrecking legacy.

“Every day now, we see communities across the continent suffering the fallout of climate-fueled wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, and drought. In the face of the climate crisis, the USMCA undermines the security and the economy of the entire region by slowing down the just transition to renewable energy we need.”

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.