Contemptible Bannon Voted In Criminal Contempt Of Congress

On Tuesday night the January 6th Committee voted unanimously (9-0) to find Steve Bannon in contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena requesting documents and to appear for a deposition. The full House will vote on Thursday and, if that resolution passes, it goes to the DOJ as a criminal referral. The House can take further action as well? TFG has witness-tampered by putting the kibosh on any attempts to talk to his cronies, including Bannon. But the Committee has vowed to not back down.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said that Steve Bannon "stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena" but reassures the public that the panel will "not take no for an answer." He added that while Bannon may be "willing to be a martyr to the disgraceful cause of whitewashing what happened on January 6th — of demonstrating his complete loyalty to the former President," that the vote to hold him in contempt is a strong warning to other witnesses who may be considering the same foolish action.

Thompson declared, forcefully: "We won't be deterred. We won't be distracted. And we won't be delayed."

In the resolution recommending the contempt finding, the Committee wrote:

Bannon "appears to have had multiple roles relevant to this investigation, including his role in constructing and participating in the 'stop the steal' public relations effort that motivated the attack" and "his efforts to plan political and other activity in advance of January 6th."

Twitter had updates and thoughts:

There it is: @LeaderHoyer announces the full House will vote on *Thursday* whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (deleted a previous tweet that say tomorrow bc obviously I don’t know what day of the week it is) pic.twitter.com/jtjPZZtvFG — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 20, 2021

A little news from Liz Cheney:

"They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th. And this Committee will get to the bottom of that." ~ Liz Cheney on Steve Bannon's claims of 'Executive Privilege' — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) October 19, 2021

Proud of the @January6thCmte’s vote to refer Steve Bannon for his blatant contempt of Congress and the American people. He didn’t even work for the executive branch when he got involved with the insurrection so his “executive privilege” rhetoric is a joke. Tell it to the judge. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 20, 2021

Steve Bannon is not above the law. If he has to learn that the hard way, then so be it. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 20, 2021

#BreakingNews Steve Bannon is shitting his pants. — Johnathan Ford⬅️ (@FordJohnathan5) October 20, 2021

Some news was made at the hearing:

Just in: Jan. 6 committee was asked late last night by Steve Bannon’s attorney to delay the vote tonight recommending criminal prosecution for defying subpoena — but the request was denied. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 19, 2021

Here is the official recording of the vote:

JUST IN - Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt.pic.twitter.com/aAAcLWtmi2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 20, 2021

Tick tock, Steve. You don't have anyone to pardon you this time.