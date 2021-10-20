Contemptible Bannon Voted In Criminal Contempt Of Congress

On Tuesday night the January 6th Committee voted unanimously (9-0) to find Steve Bannon in contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena requesting documents and to appear for a deposition. The full House will vote on Thursday and, if that resolution passes, it goes to the DOJ as a criminal referral. The House can take further action as well? TFG has witness-tampered by putting the kibosh on any attempts to talk to his cronies, including Bannon. But the Committee has vowed to not back down.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said that Steve Bannon "stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena" but reassures the public that the panel will "not take no for an answer." He added that while Bannon may be "willing to be a martyr to the disgraceful cause of whitewashing what happened on January 6th — of demonstrating his complete loyalty to the former President," that the vote to hold him in contempt is a strong warning to other witnesses who may be considering the same foolish action.
Thompson declared, forcefully: "We won't be deterred. We won't be distracted. And we won't be delayed."
In the resolution recommending the contempt finding, the Committee wrote:
Bannon "appears to have had multiple roles relevant to this investigation, including his role in constructing and participating in the 'stop the steal' public relations effort that motivated the attack" and "his efforts to plan political and other activity in advance of January 6th."
Tick tock, Steve. You don't have anyone to pardon you this time.