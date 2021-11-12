Steve Bannon Indicted On Contempt Of Congress Charges

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress related to Bannon's refusal to appear for his deposition and supply discovery material.
Steve Bannon, leaving the courthouseCredit: Getty Images
By Karoli KunsNovember 12, 2021

Bannon defied the January 6th committee's demand for production of material and skipped a scheduled deposition. In the Trump era, there would have been no price for that conduct, but Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ has a different mindset than Bill Barr's.

In a statement, Garland wrote, "Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law. Today's charges reflect the departments steadfast commitment to these principles."

Mark Meadows should take heed, since he skipped document production and his deposition today as well, as should every other witness served with a subpoena related to January 6th.

Twitter erupted:

It's good to see the wheels of justice grind, even if they go slower than we want.

Meanwhile, the January 6th committee has subpoenaed a slew of new witnesses, including Kayleigh McEnany, Jason Miller, and more:

It's time for the witnesses to decide whether they want to be prisoners or truth tellers. Heroes or zeroes?

Discussion

