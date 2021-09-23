Politics
Bannon Admits Plotting Jan 6th 'To Kill Biden Presidency In The Crib'

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon admitted on Wednesday that he had plotted with President Donald Trump to "kill the Biden presidency in the crib" ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
During his Warroom broadcast, Bannon played clips of journalist Robert Costa and Bob Woodward explaining how events unfolded prior to the Jan. 6 riot.

"You look at January 5th, we discovered that Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, was there at the Willard Hotel blocks from the White House with Rudy Giuliani, having an almost war-room-type meeting with other Trump allies the eve before the January 6th insurrection," Costa recently explained to MSNBC. "And Bannon had actually been in close touch with President Trump for days before January 6th. Based on our reporting, he privately told President Trump to have a reckoning on January 6th. And he said to the president, it's time to kill the Biden presidency in the crib."

Bannon seemed proud to confirm that the conversation had taken place.

"Yeah, because his legitimacy," Bannon said of Biden. "42% of the American people think that Biden did not win the presidency legitimately."

"It killed itself," he continued. "Just look at what this illegitimate regime is doing. It killed itself. OK? But we told you from the very beginning, just expose it, just expose it, never back down, never give up and this thing will implode."

