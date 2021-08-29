Jim Jordan Admits To Speaking To Trump Multiple Times On January 6th

It appears someone's story is evolving on just how much contact he had with Dear Leader on the day of the siege of the Capitol by Trump's MAGA thugs. Jim Jordan previously admitted to speaking to Trump once as the insurrection was happening.

Now, according to Politico, Jordan has admitted to having more than one conversation with Trump, although he's still feigning ignorance as to just how many times he spoke to him and what they talked about:

We know that DONALD TRUMP and Rep. JIM JORDAN spoke once on the day of the Capitol riot, but the Ohio Republican has said he doesn’t remember when their conversation took place. We have some new details that could help clear up that timeframe — including confirmation of at least one more phone conversation between Jordan and the then-president during the siege. After a group of lawmakers were evacuated from the House chamber to a safe room on Jan. 6, Jordan was joined by Rep. MATT GAETZ (R-Fla.) for a call during which they implored Trump to tell his supporters to stand down, per a source with knowledge of that call. The source declined to say how Trump responded to this request. Jordan, when asked about whether Gaetz participated, said he’d “have to think about it,” citing many conversations he had during the frenetic attack. He also said phone calls to Trump happened more than once on that deadly day. “Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day. I don't recall — I know it was more than once, I just don't recall the times,” Jordan told our Olivia Beavers. He later said that “I’m sure” one of the Trump-involved calls took place in the safe room “because we were in that room forever.” (For safety reasons, we are not disclosing the specific room where members were evacuated to, but that is the room Jordan is referencing.) Jordan would not get into the specifics of what he discussed with the president, though he said that like everyone, he wanted the National Guard to get involved. A spokesperson for Gaetz, who has supported Trump’s decisions on Jan. 6, said: “Congressman Gaetz speaks with President Trump regularly and doesn’t disclose the substance of those discussions with the media.”

As the Politico story noted, the Trump-Jordan conversations are likely to be of keen interest to the January 6th commission, who, as we discussed here, is asking telecom companies to preserve the phone records from the day of the attack on the Capitol, including records from members of Congress.