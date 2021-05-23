Scott Brown Supports Jan. 6th Commission — To Go After Pelosi

Republicans have been twisting themselves in knots to justify their flip-flopping on whether Donald Trump should be held accountable for the MAGA sedition riot on January 6th, but even the so-called "moderates" out there who support a commission aren't acting in good faith.

As former GOP Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown demonstrated during an interview on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, you can't trust anyone in his party to actually hold Trump or Republican members of Congress accountable for their actions.

Host Dana Bash asked Brown why so many lawmakers from his party don't want a bipartisan commission to examine the deadly attack, and Brown conveniently omitted the fact that many of them, including Minority Leader McCarthy could be asked to testify or likely be exposed for aiding and abetting the rioters, before relaying to Bash what he thinks the commission should be focusing on.

"They weren't tourists," Brown admitted about the mob that stormed the Capitol. "They weren't visiting just to have fun. We had people who were ready to wreak havoc. People died. And there clearly was a breakdown of communication, security."

Brown then told Bash he agreed with the sentiments of GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who was on just prior to his interview. "And, don't forget -- I agree with the congressman -- Nancy Pelosi is responsible for that stuff. So, to have a commission like this to find out who was responsible, what went wrong, to make sure it never happens again, it should be a no-brainer."

Somehow the name Mitch McConnell eluded Brown. Bash mentioned McConnell in the follow up with Brown, but only to say that McConnell called Trump "practically and morally responsible for what happened," and asked Brown if he agreed. Bash couldn't be bothered to point out that if someone is going to blame Pelosi for a breakdown of security, they'd better blame McConnell as well.

Brown called Trump's presidency "diminished as a result of this" and claimed that he'd somehow been held accountable because he was impeached twice, failing to note that his party let him off the hook, twice, following those proceedings as well.