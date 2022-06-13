Jordan And Bartiromo Push Big Lie That Pelosi Refused National Guard On Jan. 6th

Serial liar and coup enabler Jim Jordan with an assist by Fox propagandist Maria Bartiromo pushed the old resurfaced lie that Nancy Pelosi rejected additional help from the National Guard on January 6th. We all know that Jordan ought to be testifying before the January 6th committee instead of being allowed to appear on television to whine about not being allowed to sabotage it.

After doing just that on Bartiromo's show this Sunday, the conversation turned to the recent threat to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which they both twisted into an excuse to once again try to blame Pelosi for the lack of National Guard at the Capitol on January 6th, followed by Jordan naming off the laundry list of witch hunts we get to look forward to if we're unfortunate enough to have these clowns back in power following the midterms.

JORDAN: Maria, their effort to intimidate the United States Supreme Court is so intense that they won't even pass this legislation. Legislation that passed the Senate unanimously. So think about that. Bernie Sanders supported that that legislation. Elizabeth Warren supported that legislation. Every Democrat supported that legislation, and they won't bring it up in light of the fact now that we had an assassination attempt the on a sitting Justice the of the United States Supreme Court. That is unbelievable, that she said, oh, no, not to worry over the weekend. I mean, that's crazy. We were all for this. Leader McCarthy talked about talked about in the last week on the floor before we left town. Why not bring it up? Just let this thing pass, but Nancy Pelosi held this up just like she's holding up any investigation into with why the Capitol wasn't prepared, why it wasn't in the proper security posture that was needed on January 6th. BARTIROMO: So the question becomes should you get the majority in November, are you depose Nancy Pelosi? JORDAN: Well, we'll see. One thing we're committed to do is the investigations that need to be done so that the American people get the truth, and we will do it in a way has consistent with the United States constitution. That's what we're focused on. And there are lots of investigations that need to the happen, Maria. We need to look at why were thousands of Americans' tax the returns made public? The Ways and Means Committee should look at that. The Judiciary Committee has to look into the border situation, the idea that we no longer have a border. We need to look into the DOJ targeting moms and dads that show up at school board meetings. We need to look, the Oversight Committee needs to examine the whole origin, all the misinformation we got from Dr. Fauci over the last year and a half. So there's lots of investigations that need to happen. We are committed to doing that but doing it in way that's consistent with the constitution.

Jordan isn't the only one repeating this lie, and as the HuffPo reported this weekend, CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale has been slapping some of them down for it on Twitter:

There is 0 evidence this happened. Trump informally declared a need for “10,000 people” in a chat with his acting defense sec the night of Jan 5, according to Miller. No actual order or request; Miller treated it as Trump hyperbole; it never went to Pelosi, because why would it. https://t.co/hNGtz0Ytpr — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 9, 2022

The president is in charge of the DC National Guard, with his authority delegated at the time to the Secretary of the Army. They can talk to Pelosi if they want to, but the Speaker of the House is not in a position to reject their activation decisions even if she wanted to. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 9, 2022

Here's more from their post:

The old lie resurfaced: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not in fact reject the Guard to protect the Capitol during the insurrection. Fact checker called out Republican leaders Friday over newly resurrected claims that President Donald Trump was not responsible for a no-show by the National Guard during the Jan. 6 insurrection last year. Trump has repeatedly blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for blocking some 10,000 members of the Guard that day. But Pelosi has no control or jurisdiction over the National Guard in the District of Columbia. Trump does. A number of media outlets, from USA Today to The Washington Post and CNN have debunked Trump’s claims that he called out the Guard and Pelosi blocked them protecting the Capitol. [...] GOP leaders again on Thursday blamed Pelosi for blocking the Guard. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for some reason on Thursday instead blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who was Senate minority leader during the insurrection. [...] “Not only did President Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capitol, he placed no call to any element of the United States government to instruct that the Capitol be defended,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed Thursday night during the first hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee,

As their post goes onto discuss, it was actually Pence that finally called in the Guard, not Trump. We'll be hearing more about that in the upcoming hearings which most Republicans and just about everyone working at Fox hope no one watches.