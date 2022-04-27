Republican Congresswoman: Insurrection, Violence, Coup? Let's Move On!

Well, this is embarrassing. CSpan via The Recount tweets video of Representative Maria Salazar waving her manicure furiously as she pleads with the camera to move on from the Republican Riot of January 6 in general, and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's LIES about it revealed this week.

Her response is sadly predictable. Make excuses and blame the media. "People change their minds, things happen ... Why don’t we move forward?"

And then she lies.

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), when asked if she listened to the leaked recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy:



“It was edited. You see, I know the art of editing … History will judge the news organizations 100 years from now.” pic.twitter.com/8p5EnzfxP0 — The Recount (@therecount) April 27, 2022

A representative from the party that's still whining about Confederate monuments and spent seven million taxpayer dollars on Benghazi investigations wants to "move on" from a violent insurrection that we all watched on TV.

Queen of gaslighting says what?

Just by watching this video with the sound off, one can tell that McCarthy and his team are in full panic. Deflective body language and throw-whatever-you-can=at-the-wall hyperbolic excuses have been initiated and launched. — Patricia A. Smith🆘🍑🆘 (@nonconfromist) April 27, 2022

And an important point: This was the PLAN.