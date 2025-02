During a speech at CPAC on February 20, Steve Bannon did the Nazi salute and claimed that the J6 Choir will perform at the Kennedy Center!

If you need proof that America is hell, look no further. And here I was worried about a Kid Rock concert at the distinguished D.C. venue.

Bannon: "The J6 choir is gonna play the Kennedy Center!" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-20T22:55:37.250Z

Cool! Violent felons in concert! Like everything MAGA, their actions are always way worse than we imagine.

The one bright spot in Bannon's speech was that he called Elon Musk a "parasitic illegal."