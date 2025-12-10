Wallace Says What Needed To Be Said About Trump's Misogyny

MSNOW's Nicolle Wallace went through a laundry list of all the times in recent weeks that Trump spewed misogynistic comments towards female reporters, including calling them ugly, obnoxious, stupid, and piggy. Then Wallace said what should have been said long ago:

"This is sick shit. This is sick. And anyone in the room is in the room to do a job for their viewers or their readers," she continued. "But they should go home tonight and think about whether their sisters or their daughters, or their moms, or their sons or their husbands, or their fathers think that there's something else they should do the next time he calls a female journalist obnoxious, terrible, stupid, nasty, stupid, ugly, terrible, insubordinate, or piggy." "Because maybe if Donald Trump can't live without being on TV, and maybe if they said, 'you know what, we're going to have some solidarity,' like they did with him wanting to change the names of oceans,'" she added. "We're either going to normalize this and then you're going to hear all sorts of prominent people calling women all sorts of names — I'm sure by the time I get off TV I'll have a few of those myself — but we're either going to normalize this and usher in an era of unprecedented misogyny, or that press corps is going to act as one and say, 'no more.'"

Seriously, I really don't understand why the press has put up with Trump's boorishness for as long as they have. It's a safe bet that being a human piñata to the verbal tantrums of a demented old man is in their contracts. People like Trump or his lackeys aren't going to respect people because that's just being a decent person. They need to do what they have to do to get their point across, even if it means risking their precious access.

And as a member of the public, I'd be all for a day or three of not hearing Trump's blathering.