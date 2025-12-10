How Trump Redesignates Non-Combatants As Worthy Of Killing

The U.S. Military has a system of strict regulations for when deadly force is legal...I say with a high degree of confidence the October strike that led to temporary detainment and repatriation of 2 survivors did not followed rules for handling UBs. There will be serious legal ramifications...
By Cliff SchecterDecember 10, 2025

A follow up to the story Blue Amp Media broke on illegal and inhumane treatement of detainees who survived an already dubious--and likely violation of our Constitution and international law by Hegseth's goons:

When Hegseth and Trump use phrases like “no survivors,” the danger isn’t just to those on the receiving end of a strike, but to the country giving the order. Democracies don't die suddenly; but erode as leaders drag them across lines once unthinkable. Calling fishermen “narco terrorists” or “enemy combatants” doesn’t change that deliberate killing of the wounded or helpless is a point of no return.

If it becomes normal, the rule of law is over, accountability irrelevant, violence is just political branding. How we treat detained combatants and *unprivileged belligerents* matters. We're not in a declared state of War or Armed Conflict, so the presumption's that UBs are civilians, not armed combatants.

'The U.S. Military has a system of strict regulations for when deadly force is legal. With that in mind, I say with a high degree of confidence the October strike that led to temporary detainment and repatriation of 2 survivors did not followed rules for handling UBs. There will be serious legal ramifications...

Watch the video for more and read the rest of the piece at Blue Amp Substack. As we broke this story, we can promise you we're going to stay on it no matter which direction it takes us.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon