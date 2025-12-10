How Trump Redesignates Non-Combatants As Worthy Of Killing

A follow up to the story Blue Amp Media broke on illegal and inhumane treatement of detainees who survived an already dubious--and likely violation of our Constitution and international law by Hegseth's goons:

When Hegseth and Trump use phrases like “no survivors,” the danger isn’t just to those on the receiving end of a strike, but to the country giving the order. Democracies don't die suddenly; but erode as leaders drag them across lines once unthinkable. Calling fishermen “narco terrorists” or “enemy combatants” doesn’t change that deliberate killing of the wounded or helpless is a point of no return.

If it becomes normal, the rule of law is over, accountability irrelevant, violence is just political branding. How we treat detained combatants and *unprivileged belligerents* matters. We're not in a declared state of War or Armed Conflict, so the presumption's that UBs are civilians, not armed combatants.

'The U.S. Military has a system of strict regulations for when deadly force is legal. With that in mind, I say with a high degree of confidence the October strike that led to temporary detainment and repatriation of 2 survivors did not followed rules for handling UBs. There will be serious legal ramifications...