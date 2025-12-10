Democrat Pulls Off Shocker In Miami, Defeating Trump's Pick

Eileen Higgins is the first Democrat and non-Hispanic elected Mayor of Miami in decades
By Ed ScarceDecember 10, 2025

A Democrat hasn't won in Miami since 1997. Eileen Higgins also becomes Miami's first female mayor.

Source: Miami Herald

Democrat Eileen Higgins has defeated Trump-backed opponent Emilio González in Tuesday night’s runoff for Miami mayor, with the former Miami-Dade commissioner edging out the former city manager with nearly 60% of the vote, according to preliminary election night results.

A raucous crowd danced to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” as Higgins stood alongside family and supporters onstage at the Miami Woman’s Club, a symbolic location as Higgins becomes Miami’s first female mayor.

The dozens of supporters chanted “Eileen!” and “Madam Mayor!” before the former county commissioner took the mic.

“Well, we did it!” she said. “Tonight, history was made.”

In addition to being the city’s first female mayor, Higgins is also the first Democrat and non-Hispanic elected to the position in decades.

"La Gringa's" victory night.

And sad sack El Presidente loses another one that Republicans never lose.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
