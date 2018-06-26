Progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pulls Off Stunning Upset In NY-14

This is amazing,

The future of the Democratic Party just arrived. Is it ready?

Source: CNBC

Activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated powerful House Democrat Joe Crowley in a stunning primary election upset Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The 28-year-old's decisive victory over the fourth-ranking House Democrat in New York's 14th District holds potentially huge implications for the future of the party. Crowley, who has served in Congress for nearly two decades, had possible ambitions to challenge Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for House speaker if Democrats were to take a House majority in November's midterm elections.

Ocasio-Cortez is endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and ran to Crowley's left. She ran without corporate donors, and Crowley had about 10 times more money on hand than she did as of early June.

She promoted proposals such as Medicare for all, a jobs guarantee and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ocasio-Cortez argued that Crowley — a 56-year-old white man — could not properly connect with the diverse district.

The district sits mostly in Queens and part of the Bronx, where Ocasio-Cortez was born. Crowley heads the Queens County Democratic Party. He had not faced a primary challenger in 14 years.